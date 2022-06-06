GV Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 428.88% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 428.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 98.2% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 173.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.
GV Films shares closed at 0.99 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|GV Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|0.22
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|0.22
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.16
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.03
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|-0.95
|Other Income
|0.13
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.03
|-0.94
|Interest
|0.19
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.21
|-1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.21
|-1.11
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.20
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.20
|-1.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|-0.20
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|91.46
|91.46
|91.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited