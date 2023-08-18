GV Films Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 64.58% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 55.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 102.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

GV Films shares closed at 0.43 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.86% returns over the last 6 months and -46.91% over the last 12 months.