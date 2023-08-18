English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GV Films Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 64.58% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 55.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 102.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    GV Films shares closed at 0.43 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.86% returns over the last 6 months and -46.91% over the last 12 months.

    GV Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.121.050.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.121.050.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.100.04
    Depreciation0.340.430.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.701.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.17-0.87
    Other Income0.090.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.17-0.87
    Interest0.130.540.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.71-1.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-0.71-1.04
    Tax--0.18-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.89-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.89-1.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.46-0.89-1.02
    Equity Share Capital91.4691.4691.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GV Films #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!