GV Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 62.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 62.51% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
GV Films shares closed at 0.58 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|GV Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.35
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.35
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.21
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|91.46
|91.46
|91.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited