GV Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 62.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 62.51% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.