GV Films Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 258.71% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 258.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 55.68% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 152% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.
GV Films shares closed at 1.17 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|GV Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.04
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.04
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.23
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.40
|-0.32
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.37
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.55
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.55
|-0.46
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.55
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.55
|-0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.55
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|91.46
|91.46
|91.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited