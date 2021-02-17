GV Films Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 99.45% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 183.53% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 132.89% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

GV Films shares closed at 0.42 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.48% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.