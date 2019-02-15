GV Films Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 27.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 139.69% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

GV Films shares closed at 0.46 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.73% over the last 12 months.