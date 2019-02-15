GV Films Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GV Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 27.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 139.69% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
GV Films shares closed at 0.46 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.73% over the last 12 months.
|GV Films
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|1.37
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|1.37
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.38
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.04
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|91.46
|91.46
|36.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited