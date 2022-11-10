 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulshan Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore in September 2022 down 0.32% from Rs. 277.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 68.09% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2022 down 57.08% from Rs. 47.51 crore in September 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 241.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.

Gulshan Polyols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.38 270.18 277.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.38 270.18 277.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.22 157.47 134.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.99 3.25 1.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.23 -0.57 7.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.21 8.52 7.71
Depreciation 7.12 7.06 8.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.16 80.20 78.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.92 14.26 39.08
Other Income 1.35 0.47 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.27 14.73 39.51
Interest 1.49 1.09 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.78 13.64 38.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.78 13.64 38.35
Tax 2.69 3.45 9.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.09 10.19 28.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.09 10.19 28.48
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 4.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.96 6.07
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.96 6.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.96 6.07
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.96 6.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
