    Gulshan Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore in September 2022 down 0.32% from Rs. 277.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 68.09% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2022 down 57.08% from Rs. 47.51 crore in September 2021.

    Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.

    Gulshan Poly shares closed at 241.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.

    Gulshan Polyols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.38270.18277.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations276.38270.18277.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.22157.47134.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.993.251.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.23-0.577.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.218.527.71
    Depreciation7.127.068.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.1680.2078.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9214.2639.08
    Other Income1.350.470.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2714.7339.51
    Interest1.491.091.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7813.6438.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7813.6438.35
    Tax2.693.459.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0910.1928.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0910.1928.48
    Equity Share Capital5.205.204.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.966.07
    Diluted EPS1.751.966.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.966.07
    Diluted EPS1.751.966.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm