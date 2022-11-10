Gulshan Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.38 crore in September 2022 down 0.32% from Rs. 277.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 68.09% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2022 down 57.08% from Rs. 47.51 crore in September 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 241.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.