Gulshan Poly Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.28 crore, up 32.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.28 crore in September 2021 up 32.92% from Rs. 208.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021 up 66.3% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.51 crore in September 2021 up 35.78% from Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2020.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in September 2020.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 275.25 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.64% returns over the last 6 months and 251.76% over the last 12 months.