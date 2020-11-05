Gulshan Poly Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.61 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.61 crore in September 2020 up 18.12% from Rs. 176.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2020 up 198.54% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.99 crore in September 2020 up 87.51% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2019.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 72.75 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 161.22% returns over the last 6 months and 68.99% over the last 12 months.