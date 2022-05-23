 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulshan Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.23 crore, up 28.54% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.23 crore in March 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 227.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022 down 45.84% from Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2022 down 41.18% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 283.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.31% over the last 12 months.

Gulshan Polyols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.23 292.66 227.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.23 292.66 227.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.74 157.19 103.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.59 2.73 -0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.59 -4.41 4.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.49 7.82 12.06
Depreciation 8.48 8.35 8.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.10 94.12 64.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.42 26.86 34.27
Other Income 1.10 0.10 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.52 26.96 35.58
Interest 1.38 1.60 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.14 25.35 33.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.14 25.35 33.86
Tax 4.48 6.22 12.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.67 19.13 21.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.67 19.13 21.54
Equity Share Capital 5.20 4.69 4.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 4.08 4.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 4.08 4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 4.08 4.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 4.08 4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
