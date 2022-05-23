Gulshan Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.23 crore, up 28.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.23 crore in March 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 227.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022 down 45.84% from Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2022 down 41.18% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 283.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.31% over the last 12 months.