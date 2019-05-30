Gulshan Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.96 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.96 crore in March 2019 up 2.99% from Rs. 165.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2019 down 25.93% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in March 2019 down 23.54% from Rs. 25.79 crore in March 2018.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2018.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 52.30 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.