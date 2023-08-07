Gulshan Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.47 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.47 crore in June 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 270.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 56.88% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2023 down 28.36% from Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 207.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.