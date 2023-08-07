English
    Gulshan Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.47 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.47 crore in June 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 270.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 56.88% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2023 down 28.36% from Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022.

    Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

    Gulshan Poly shares closed at 207.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.

    Gulshan Polyols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.47301.54270.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.47301.54270.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.01185.86157.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.900.613.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.63-2.12-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.776.958.52
    Depreciation8.787.347.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.3484.4480.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0418.4614.26
    Other Income3.783.080.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8321.5414.73
    Interest2.122.031.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.7119.5113.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.7119.5113.64
    Tax0.314.963.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.3914.5510.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.3914.5510.19
    Equity Share Capital6.245.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.702.801.96
    Diluted EPS0.702.801.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.702.801.96
    Diluted EPS0.702.801.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:44 am

