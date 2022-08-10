 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulshan Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.18 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.18 crore in June 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 238.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 26.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022 down 49.98% from Rs. 43.56 crore in June 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.58 in June 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 257.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.92% over the last 12 months.

Gulshan Polyols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.18 292.23 238.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.18 292.23 238.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.47 153.74 119.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.25 3.59 1.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 -1.59 -2.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.52 12.49 8.22
Depreciation 7.06 8.48 7.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.20 99.10 68.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.26 16.42 35.57
Other Income 0.47 1.10 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.73 17.52 35.99
Interest 1.09 1.38 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.64 16.14 35.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.64 16.14 35.17
Tax 3.45 4.48 8.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.19 11.67 26.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.19 11.67 26.19
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 4.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.24 5.58
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.24 5.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.24 5.58
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.24 5.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
