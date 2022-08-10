Gulshan Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.18 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.18 crore in June 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 238.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 26.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022 down 49.98% from Rs. 43.56 crore in June 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.58 in June 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 257.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.92% over the last 12 months.