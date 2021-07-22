Gulshan Poly Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.56 crore, up 97.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.56 crore in June 2021 up 97.23% from Rs. 120.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.19 crore in June 2021 up 405.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.56 crore in June 2021 up 157.45% from Rs. 16.92 crore in June 2020.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2020.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 232.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 134.56% returns over the last 6 months and 524.97% over the last 12 months.