Gulshan Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 292.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2022 down 31.52% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 243.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.15% over the last 12 months.

Gulshan Polyols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.62 276.38 292.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.62 276.38 292.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.77 170.22 157.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 1.99 2.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.18 -9.23 -4.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 8.21 7.82
Depreciation 7.21 7.12 8.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.47 86.16 94.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.80 11.92 26.86
Other Income 2.17 1.35 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.97 13.27 26.96
Interest 1.52 1.49 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.46 11.78 25.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.46 11.78 25.35
Tax 3.60 2.69 6.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.85 9.09 19.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.85 9.09 19.13
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 4.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 1.75 4.08
Diluted EPS 2.28 1.75 4.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 1.75 4.08
Diluted EPS 2.28 1.75 4.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm