Gulshan Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 292.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2022 down 31.52% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2021.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 243.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.15% over the last 12 months.