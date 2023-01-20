English
    Gulshan Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.62 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 292.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2022 down 31.52% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

    Gulshan Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2021.

    Gulshan Poly shares closed at 243.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.15% over the last 12 months.

    Gulshan Polyols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.62276.38292.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations331.62276.38292.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.77170.22157.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.992.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.18-9.23-4.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.008.217.82
    Depreciation7.217.128.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.4786.1694.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8011.9226.86
    Other Income2.171.350.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9713.2726.96
    Interest1.521.491.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4611.7825.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4611.7825.35
    Tax3.602.696.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.859.0919.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.859.0919.13
    Equity Share Capital5.205.204.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.754.08
    Diluted EPS2.281.754.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.754.08
    Diluted EPS2.281.754.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

