Gulshan Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.13 crore, up 48.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.13 crore in December 2020 up 48.89% from Rs. 140.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2020 up 289.51% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.49 crore in December 2020 up 126.36% from Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2019.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 97.15 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 148.47% returns over the last 6 months and 95.08% over the last 12 months.