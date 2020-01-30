Gulshan Poly Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 140.46 crore, down 18.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.46 crore in December 2019 down 18.57% from Rs. 172.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019 up 28.59% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2019 down 16.69% from Rs. 19.35 crore in December 2018.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2018.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 48.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.84% over the last 12 months.