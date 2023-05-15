Gulshan Poly Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore in March 2023 up 3.19% from Rs. 292.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in March 2023 up 23.15% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2022.

Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

Gulshan Poly shares closed at 277.65 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.