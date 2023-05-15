English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gulshan Poly Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gulshan Polyols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.54 crore in March 2023 up 3.19% from Rs. 292.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in March 2023 up 23.15% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2022.

    Gulshan Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

    Gulshan Poly shares closed at 277.65 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.

    Gulshan Polyols
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.54331.62
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations301.54331.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.86188.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.122.18
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost6.959.00
    Depreciation7.347.21
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses84.62109.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2814.80
    Other Income3.082.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3616.97
    Interest2.031.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3315.46
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax19.3315.46
    Tax4.963.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3711.85
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3711.85
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3711.85
    Equity Share Capital5.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.28
    Diluted EPS2.762.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.28
    Diluted EPS2.762.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Gulshan Poly #Gulshan Polyols #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am