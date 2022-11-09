 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 533.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in September 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 430.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.35% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 719.50 706.45 533.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 719.50 706.45 533.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 389.25 369.11 300.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.48 99.26 21.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.81 -44.18 -9.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.59 32.58 30.20
Depreciation 9.78 9.41 8.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.14 164.65 113.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.47 75.62 68.37
Other Income 9.78 9.25 10.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.25 84.87 79.09
Interest 10.25 10.50 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.00 74.37 78.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.00 74.37 78.90
Tax 17.86 19.04 20.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.14 55.33 58.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.14 55.33 58.70
Equity Share Capital 9.80 9.80 10.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 11.20 11.66
Diluted EPS 10.61 11.16 11.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 11.20 11.66
Diluted EPS 10.61 11.16 11.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm
