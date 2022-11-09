Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 533.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in September 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 430.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.35% over the last 12 months.