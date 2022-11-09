English
    Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 719.50 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 533.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021.

    Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in September 2021.

    Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 430.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.35% over the last 12 months.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations719.50706.45533.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations719.50706.45533.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials389.25369.11300.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.4899.2621.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.81-44.18-9.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.5932.5830.20
    Depreciation9.789.418.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.14164.65113.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.4775.6268.37
    Other Income9.789.2510.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2584.8779.09
    Interest10.2510.500.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0074.3778.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.0074.3778.90
    Tax17.8619.0420.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.1455.3358.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.1455.3358.70
    Equity Share Capital9.809.8010.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6411.2011.66
    Diluted EPS10.6111.1611.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6411.2011.66
    Diluted EPS10.6111.1611.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

