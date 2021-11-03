Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 533.52 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.52 crore in September 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 411.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2021 down 0.71% from Rs. 59.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021 down 4.7% from Rs. 92.32 crore in September 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.79 in September 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 594.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.