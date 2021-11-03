MARKET NEWS

Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 533.52 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.52 crore in September 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 411.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2021 down 0.71% from Rs. 59.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021 down 4.7% from Rs. 92.32 crore in September 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.79 in September 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 594.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations533.52417.37411.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations533.52417.37411.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials300.46243.61204.45
Purchase of Traded Goods21.3822.8320.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.35-18.51-11.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.2029.8330.57
Depreciation8.898.238.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses113.5797.4789.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3733.9069.81
Other Income10.7110.8014.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0944.7083.81
Interest0.184.034.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.9040.6779.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.9040.6779.04
Tax20.2010.3219.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7030.3559.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7030.3559.12
Equity Share Capital10.0910.0710.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.666.0311.79
Diluted EPS11.636.0211.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.666.0311.79
Diluted EPS11.636.0211.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gulf Oil Lubric #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Lubricants #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2021 01:55 pm

