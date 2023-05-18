English
    Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 792.05 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.05 crore in March 2023 up 23.97% from Rs. 638.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.17 crore in March 2023 down 1.93% from Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.36 crore in March 2023 up 0.54% from Rs. 100.82 crore in March 2022.

    Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2022.

    Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 418.05 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.05781.10638.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.05781.10638.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials405.02393.59300.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.7880.9996.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.1418.71-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.9835.0728.10
    Depreciation10.709.729.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.88162.72133.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.8380.3079.69
    Other Income13.8214.2711.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.6694.5791.42
    Interest6.6410.265.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.0284.3186.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.0284.3186.14
    Tax21.8521.6622.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.1762.6563.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.1762.6563.39
    Equity Share Capital9.809.8010.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6812.7812.57
    Diluted EPS12.6612.7312.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6812.7812.57
    Diluted EPS12.6612.7312.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 10:00 pm