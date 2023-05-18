Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 792.05 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.05 crore in March 2023 up 23.97% from Rs. 638.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.17 crore in March 2023 down 1.93% from Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.36 crore in March 2023 up 0.54% from Rs. 100.82 crore in March 2022.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2022.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 418.05 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.