Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.93 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.93 crore in March 2022 up 23.48% from Rs. 517.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.82 crore in March 2022 up 11.1% from Rs. 90.75 crore in March 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in March 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 409.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.26% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.93 601.82 517.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.93 601.82 517.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.23 331.37 296.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.60 40.04 32.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.57 -8.03 -33.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.10 28.65 28.92
Depreciation 9.40 9.21 8.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.48 132.78 115.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.69 67.81 69.77
Other Income 11.73 10.95 12.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.42 78.76 82.42
Interest 5.27 0.14 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.14 78.62 80.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.14 78.62 80.81
Tax 22.75 19.99 21.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.39 58.63 59.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.39 58.63 59.79
Equity Share Capital 10.09 10.09 10.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 11.63 11.89
Diluted EPS 12.35 11.63 11.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 11.63 11.89
Diluted EPS 12.35 11.63 11.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
