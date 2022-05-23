Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.93 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.93 crore in March 2022 up 23.48% from Rs. 517.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.82 crore in March 2022 up 11.1% from Rs. 90.75 crore in March 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in March 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 409.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.26% over the last 12 months.