Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 517.43 crore, up 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.43 crore in March 2021 up 43.86% from Rs. 359.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2021 up 66.33% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.75 crore in March 2021 up 38.3% from Rs. 65.62 crore in March 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 11.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 699.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and 19.48% over the last 12 months.