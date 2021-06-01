MARKET NEWS

Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 517.43 crore, up 43.86% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 517.43 crore in March 2021 up 43.86% from Rs. 359.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2021 up 66.33% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.75 crore in March 2021 up 38.3% from Rs. 65.62 crore in March 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 11.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 699.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and 19.48% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations517.43481.86359.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations517.43481.86359.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials296.36224.85165.81
Purchase of Traded Goods32.2028.3512.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.79-2.542.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.9230.9129.07
Depreciation8.338.648.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.65116.9494.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.7774.7146.67
Other Income12.6512.4710.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4287.1756.88
Interest1.611.4410.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.8185.7346.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax80.8185.7346.84
Tax21.0221.7310.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.7964.0035.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.7964.0035.94
Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.8912.757.17
Diluted EPS11.8512.697.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.8912.757.17
Diluted EPS11.8512.697.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gulf Oil Lubric #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Lubricants #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

