Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 359.68 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.68 crore in March 2020 down 17.54% from Rs. 436.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2020 down 24.44% from Rs. 47.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.62 crore in March 2020 down 20.92% from Rs. 82.98 crore in March 2019.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.56 in March 2019.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 620.80 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.38% over the last 12 months.