Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 811.71 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.71 crore in June 2023 up 14.9% from Rs. 706.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.30 crore in June 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 55.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.04 crore in June 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2022.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.20 in June 2022.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 539.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.54% returns over the last 6 months and 22.35% over the last 12 months.