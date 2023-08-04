English
    Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 811.71 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 811.71 crore in June 2023 up 14.9% from Rs. 706.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.30 crore in June 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 55.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.04 crore in June 2023 up 13.53% from Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2022.

    Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.20 in June 2022.

    Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 539.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.54% returns over the last 6 months and 22.35% over the last 12 months.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations811.71792.05706.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations811.71792.05706.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials438.44405.02369.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.80106.7899.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.31-16.14-44.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9133.9832.58
    Depreciation10.8610.709.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.09174.88164.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.9276.8375.62
    Other Income14.2613.829.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.1890.6684.87
    Interest4.416.6410.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.7784.0274.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.7784.0274.37
    Tax23.4821.8519.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.3062.1755.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.3062.1755.33
    Equity Share Capital9.819.809.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9312.6811.20
    Diluted EPS13.8912.6611.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9312.6811.20
    Diluted EPS13.8912.6611.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 4, 2023

