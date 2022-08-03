 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 706.45 crore, up 69.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 706.45 crore in June 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 417.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.33 crore in June 2022 up 82.31% from Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2022 up 78.12% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.03 in June 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 438.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 706.45 638.93 417.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 706.45 638.93 417.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 369.11 300.23 243.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 99.26 96.60 22.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.18 -8.57 -18.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.58 28.10 29.83
Depreciation 9.41 9.40 8.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.65 133.48 97.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.62 79.69 33.90
Other Income 9.25 11.73 10.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.87 91.42 44.70
Interest 10.50 5.27 4.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.37 86.14 40.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.37 86.14 40.67
Tax 19.04 22.75 10.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.33 63.39 30.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.33 63.39 30.35
Equity Share Capital 9.80 10.09 10.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 12.57 6.03
Diluted EPS 11.16 12.35 6.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 12.57 6.03
Diluted EPS 11.16 12.35 6.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gulf Oil Lubric #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Lubricants #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.