Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 706.45 crore, up 69.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 706.45 crore in June 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 417.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.33 crore in June 2022 up 82.31% from Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2022 up 78.12% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.03 in June 2021.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 438.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.