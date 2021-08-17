Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 417.37 crore, up 73.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.37 crore in June 2021 up 73.06% from Rs. 241.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2021 up 76.73% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021 up 37.98% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 597.50 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.