Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 417.37 crore, up 73.06% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.37 crore in June 2021 up 73.06% from Rs. 241.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2021 up 76.73% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021 up 37.98% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 597.50 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations417.37517.43241.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations417.37517.43241.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials243.61296.36102.93
Purchase of Traded Goods22.8332.207.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.51-33.7920.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.8328.9226.06
Depreciation8.238.338.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.47115.6559.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9069.7717.03
Other Income10.8012.6512.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7082.4229.97
Interest4.031.616.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.6780.8123.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.6780.8123.17
Tax10.3221.025.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3559.7917.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3559.7917.17
Equity Share Capital10.0710.0610.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.0311.893.43
Diluted EPS6.0211.853.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.0311.893.43
Diluted EPS6.0211.853.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2021 11:33 am

