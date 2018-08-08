Gulf Oil Lubric standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 390.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 390.36 373.31 280.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 390.36 373.31 280.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 210.25 209.70 140.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.15 4.97 10.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.72 -12.64 -3.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.23 22.00 19.23 Depreciation 4.95 3.72 2.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.94 86.39 64.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.56 59.17 47.16 Other Income 6.64 7.08 7.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.20 66.25 55.12 Interest 4.40 2.76 2.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.80 63.49 52.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 61.80 63.49 52.24 Tax 21.66 22.13 17.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.13 41.36 34.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.13 41.36 34.29 Equity Share Capital 9.94 9.94 9.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.07 8.33 6.91 Diluted EPS 8.01 8.22 6.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.07 8.33 6.91 Diluted EPS 8.01 8.22 6.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited