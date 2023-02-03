 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.10 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:Net Sales at Rs 781.10 crore in December 2022 up 29.79% from Rs. 601.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 58.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.55% from Rs. 87.97 crore in December 2021.
Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.63 in December 2021. Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 419.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations781.10719.50601.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations781.10719.50601.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials393.59389.25331.37
Purchase of Traded Goods80.9962.4840.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.712.81-8.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.0733.5928.65
Depreciation9.729.789.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses162.72151.14132.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3070.4767.81
Other Income14.279.7810.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.5780.2578.76
Interest10.2610.250.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.3170.0078.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax84.3170.0078.62
Tax21.6617.8619.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.6552.1458.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.6552.1458.63
Equity Share Capital9.809.8010.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.7810.6411.63
Diluted EPS12.7310.6111.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.7810.6411.63
Diluted EPS12.7310.6111.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 3, 2023 04:22 pm