Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.10 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 781.10 719.50 601.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 781.10 719.50 601.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 393.59 389.25 331.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 80.99 62.48 40.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.71 2.81 -8.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.07 33.59 28.65 Depreciation 9.72 9.78 9.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.72 151.14 132.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.30 70.47 67.81 Other Income 14.27 9.78 10.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.57 80.25 78.76 Interest 10.26 10.25 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.31 70.00 78.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 84.31 70.00 78.62 Tax 21.66 17.86 19.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.65 52.14 58.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.65 52.14 58.63 Equity Share Capital 9.80 9.80 10.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.78 10.64 11.63 Diluted EPS 12.73 10.61 11.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.78 10.64 11.63 Diluted EPS 12.73 10.61 11.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited