Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.10 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gulf Oil Lubricants India are:Net Sales at Rs 781.10 crore in December 2022 up 29.79% from Rs. 601.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 58.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.55% from Rs. 87.97 crore in December 2021.
Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 12.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.63 in December 2021.
|Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 419.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|781.10
|719.50
|601.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|781.10
|719.50
|601.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|393.59
|389.25
|331.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|80.99
|62.48
|40.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.71
|2.81
|-8.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.07
|33.59
|28.65
|Depreciation
|9.72
|9.78
|9.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.72
|151.14
|132.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.30
|70.47
|67.81
|Other Income
|14.27
|9.78
|10.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.57
|80.25
|78.76
|Interest
|10.26
|10.25
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|84.31
|70.00
|78.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|84.31
|70.00
|78.62
|Tax
|21.66
|17.86
|19.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|62.65
|52.14
|58.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|62.65
|52.14
|58.63
|Equity Share Capital
|9.80
|9.80
|10.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.78
|10.64
|11.63
|Diluted EPS
|12.73
|10.61
|11.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.78
|10.64
|11.63
|Diluted EPS
|12.73
|10.61
|11.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited