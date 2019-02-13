Gulf Oil Lubric Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 462.03 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.03 crore in December 2018 up 29.8% from Rs. 355.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.79 crore in December 2018 up 17.19% from Rs. 42.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.34 crore in December 2018 up 16.74% from Rs. 68.82 crore in December 2017.

Gulf Oil Lubric EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.54 in December 2017.

Gulf Oil Lubric shares closed at 872.35 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -16.09% over the last 12 months.