Gujarat Pipavav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore in September 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 194.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.87 crore in September 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 45.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 116.10 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 88.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -22.33% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Pipavav Port
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.26 208.13 194.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.26 208.13 194.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.22 20.00 17.15
Depreciation 28.94 30.03 33.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.02 74.91 68.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.08 83.18 75.65
Other Income 10.61 8.85 7.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.69 92.03 82.77
Interest 2.00 2.14 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.69 89.90 81.64
Exceptional Items -5.28 -12.51 -8.76
P/L Before Tax 95.40 77.39 72.87
Tax 24.53 19.86 27.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.87 57.53 45.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.87 57.53 45.58
Equity Share Capital 483.44 483.44 483.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 1.19 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.47 1.19 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 1.19 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.47 1.19 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm
