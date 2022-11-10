English
    Gujarat Pipavav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore in September 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 194.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.87 crore in September 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 45.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 116.10 crore in September 2021.

    Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 88.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -22.33% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Pipavav Port
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.26208.13194.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.26208.13194.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2220.0017.15
    Depreciation28.9430.0333.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.0274.9168.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0883.1875.65
    Other Income10.618.857.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.6992.0382.77
    Interest2.002.141.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.6989.9081.64
    Exceptional Items-5.28-12.51-8.76
    P/L Before Tax95.4077.3972.87
    Tax24.5319.8627.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.8757.5345.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.8757.5345.58
    Equity Share Capital483.44483.44483.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.190.94
    Diluted EPS1.471.190.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.190.94
    Diluted EPS1.471.190.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Pipavav #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Results #Shipping
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm