Gujarat Pipavav Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 194.70 crore, up 6.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.70 crore in September 2021 up 6.59% from Rs. 182.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.58 crore in September 2021 down 13.09% from Rs. 52.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.10 crore in September 2021 down 0.18% from Rs. 116.31 crore in September 2020.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2020.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 112.50 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.