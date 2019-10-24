Gujarat Pipavav Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 199.23 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.23 crore in September 2019 up 16.44% from Rs. 171.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.71 crore in September 2019 up 22.35% from Rs. 55.34 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.32 crore in September 2019 up 23.02% from Rs. 112.44 crore in September 2018.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2018.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 79.60 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.