Gujarat Pipavav Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.10 crore, up 12.81% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 171.10 crore in September 2018 up 12.81% from Rs. 151.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.34 crore in September 2018 up 25.25% from Rs. 44.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.44 crore in September 2018 up 18.4% from Rs. 94.97 crore in September 2017.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2017.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 101.70 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.42% returns over the last 6 months and -27.90% over the last 12 months.