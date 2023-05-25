Gujarat Pipavav Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.73 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.73 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 220.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.04 crore in March 2023 up 17.16% from Rs. 71.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.95 crore in March 2023 up 7.28% from Rs. 136.04 crore in March 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 114.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.92% returns over the last 6 months and 36.81% over the last 12 months.