Gujarat Pipavav Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.66 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 193.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.73 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 65.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.04 crore in March 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 124.98 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 84.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Pipavav Port
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.66 168.56 193.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.66 168.56 193.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.48 21.23 16.82
Depreciation 30.73 31.81 33.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.23 60.64 61.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.23 54.89 82.09
Other Income 7.08 7.08 9.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.31 61.97 91.52
Interest 1.26 1.04 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.05 60.93 90.02
Exceptional Items 5.25 9.81 --
P/L Before Tax 109.30 70.74 90.02
Tax 37.57 26.97 24.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.73 43.76 65.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.73 43.76 65.21
Equity Share Capital 483.44 483.44 483.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.91 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.49 0.91 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.91 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.49 0.91 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 10:44 am
