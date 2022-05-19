Gujarat Pipavav Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.66 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 193.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.73 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 65.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.04 crore in March 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 124.98 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 84.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.