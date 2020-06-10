App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Pipavav Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore in March 2020 down 10.1% from Rs. 180.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.90 crore in March 2020 down 5.95% from Rs. 50.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.18 crore in March 2020 up 1.4% from Rs. 110.63 crore in March 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 66.15 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Pipavav Port
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations161.94196.58180.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations161.94196.58180.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.1514.4015.03
Depreciation33.8433.2731.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.3865.1365.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5783.7868.49
Other Income11.7711.3711.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3495.1579.59
Interest1.961.910.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.3893.2479.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax76.3893.2479.46
Tax28.48-27.1228.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.90120.3550.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.90120.3550.93
Equity Share Capital483.44483.44483.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.992.491.05
Diluted EPS0.992.491.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.992.491.05
Diluted EPS0.992.491.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Pipavav #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Results #Shipping

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 90,000

Harvard study suggests COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August; China calls findings ‘ridiculous’

WHO recommends Pakistan reimpose intermittent lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise sharply

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

