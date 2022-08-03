 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Pipavav Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.13 crore, up 30.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

Net Sales at Rs 208.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 159.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.53 crore in June 2022 up 78.85% from Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.06 crore in June 2022 up 28.16% from Rs. 95.24 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 80.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Pipavav Port
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 208.13 220.66 159.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 208.13 220.66 159.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.00 17.48 18.04
Depreciation 30.03 30.73 33.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.91 74.23 53.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.18 98.23 54.52
Other Income 8.85 7.08 7.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.03 105.31 61.83
Interest 2.14 1.26 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.90 104.05 60.49
Exceptional Items -12.51 5.25 -10.90
P/L Before Tax 77.39 109.30 49.59
Tax 19.86 37.57 17.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.53 71.73 32.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.53 71.73 32.16
Equity Share Capital 483.44 483.44 483.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.49 0.67
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.49 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.49 0.67
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.49 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
