Gujarat Pipavav Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore in June 2019 up 0.91% from Rs. 176.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.45 crore in June 2019 up 19.79% from Rs. 47.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.57 crore in June 2019 up 16.25% from Rs. 102.00 crore in June 2018.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2018.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 75.70 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.35% returns over the last 6 months and -34.23% over the last 12 months.