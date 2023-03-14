 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 93.78 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav Port
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.57 227.26 168.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.57 227.26 168.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.83 19.22 21.23
Depreciation 29.61 28.94 31.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.05 87.02 60.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.08 92.08 54.89
Other Income 11.81 10.61 7.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.89 102.69 61.97
Interest 1.91 2.00 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.99 100.69 60.93
Exceptional Items -14.40 -5.28 9.81
P/L Before Tax 107.59 95.40 70.74
Tax 28.24 24.53 26.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.35 70.87 43.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.35 70.87 43.76
Equity Share Capital 483.44 483.44 483.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.47 0.91
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.47 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.47 0.91
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.47 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
