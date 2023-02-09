Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 93.78 crore in December 2021.